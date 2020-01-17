What did you miss?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

M ayor Wayne Messam’s 3rd Annual Aviation Expo took place over two days this past December at Miramar’s Regional Amphitheater with over 2,000 attendees. The Expo exposes our youth and the community to the exciting and growing business sector of Aviation and allowed attendees to meet pilots, air traffic controllers, drone operators, Military Air Force personnel and many more. It’s hard to narrow down the biggest hits: The flight simulation stations, Broward County Schools Vex Robotics Scrimmage, the Fort Lauderdale International Airport Experience from check-in to take-off, Spirit Airlines’ Complete Experience, the Miramar K-9, flying drones…This fantastic event which inspires our next generation of aviators, has become a staple event in the City of Miramar and we can’t wait until next year’s Aviation Expo 2020!

Miramar neighbors, the Office of the Mayor wishes everyone a Happy New Year! As we enter into a new decade of opportunity, our city is poised for another great year. I am resolved to providing the leadership to keep Miramar as a national leader in Economic Development, Job Creation, Cultural Affairs and Innovation. The decisions we make today, will ensure that Miramar will continue to prosper for the next 20 years. As you make your own resolutions, do know that there is nothing we cannot achieve together. We have risen as a community to be a place where we all love. Now, we must ensure Miramar remains on top for generations to come. #MiramarTogether

Yours in Service,

Mayor