Why CBD Hemp Oil Could Be an Important Part of a Healthy Lifestyle

There are currently 104 known cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Naturally, the brightest star of those compounds is tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC. It is known for the euphoric “high” that it can cause in those who use it. However, there may be an even brighter, if less talked about star compound: cannabidiol, also known as CBD.

What is Cannabidiol?

Unlike its sister-compound, THC, CBD is not psychoactive. In short, you shouldn’t expect to get high from CBD. In fact, CBD can effectively counter the high that THC causes, making dry herb strains that contain a mixture of both CBD and THC popular among those who use the plant medicinally.

Both THC and CBD come from the Cannabis sativa plant, the same genus that produces commercially produced hemp. However, up until recently, most marijuana farmers have selectively bred their plants to be high in THC. Industrial hemp, from which a great deal of commercially-available CBD oil is derived, is not bred for THC.

How Does It Work?

Our bodies naturally produce our own cannabinoids called endocannabinoids. Receptors for these compounds are found in the brain and throughout the body. The receptors that are primarily located within the brain are the ones that THC attaches itself to. These are called CB1 receptors. CB2 receptors are found in the brain, but also located throughout the body. Researchers thought that CBD attached itself to those receptors, however, new research is showing that CBD might just help us utilize our own endocannabinoids more effectively.

When speaking of how CBD works in the body, one must not neglect something called the “entourage effect.” In short, this states that the compounds found in cannabis such as CBD and THC are meant to work together, and thus, cannabis that has both compounds may produce the best benefit. Even commercially available CBD oil may contain traces of THC, though nowhere near enough to get a person high.

CBD Benefits

While cannabis has been used for millennia for pain relief, scientists are just now discovering that the primary compound responsible for pain and inflammation relief is CBD. Relief from such conditions as migraines, headaches, arthritis, and chronic pain, may be provided from CBD oil.

Not only effective at relieving pain, CBD oil might also be effective in reducing anxiety and depression, and helping people affected by stress.

Another potential use for CBD is in a neuroprotective capacity. The U.S. government believes in the neuroprotective abilities of cannabis so much that they have been issued a patent number 6,630,507 titled Cannabinoids as antioxidants and neuroprotectants.

Best Ways to Take CBD

Inhalants

Finding a high-CBD strain of dry herb and then grinding it to a fine consistency and loading it into your dry herb vaporizer can help you to be able to medicate yourself on the go. Another vaporization method is to get a CBD oil cartridge for your vape pen and use it as needed, taking a few puffs until you feel relief and then put it away for later.

Topicals

CBD-infused oils and creams are emerging onto the scene. Not only is CBD non-psychoactive as discussed, combining it with a carrier oil such as coconut oil and blending it into a cream can provide on the spot relief for sore muscles and joints.

Oral

CBD oil also can come in edibles as well as capsules.CBD-rich edibles and capsules can take time to kick in, Adding CBD oil capsules to your regimen can help you get in those healthy omega-3 fatty acids that your body needs.

Sublingual

Tinctures kick in quickly, being absorbed into the bloodstream via the veins found beneath the tongue. A couple of drops of THC oil beneath the tongue might just be most helpful for children with seizure disorders as well as relieving the symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

No matter how you decide to take your CBD-oil – by taking a daily supplement or placing a couple of drops in your morning coffee, the benefits of CBD are becoming more and more known as more research is conducted.

Author

Michael is a marketing and creative content specialist at GotVape.com with a primary focus on customer satisfaction. Technology and fitness combined with healthy lifestyle obsession are his main talking points