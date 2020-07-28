Winners named in village’s online gaming tournament

Palmetto Bay’s Summer Super SMASH Brothers Ultimate Gaming Tournament took place on Friday, July 10. Eighteen young players took part in a double elimination tournament and across eight different SMASH stages. Competition lasted almost five and a half hours.

The three top finishers were announced on July 18:

First Place: Jose Sepulveda-Mystery_Man;

Second Place: Ivan Rodriguez-Ohglob001; and

Third place: Yohan Feliz-FBL.

The top finishers received gift cards and prizes from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Anyone who missed the tournament can view it at:

www.facebook.com/watch/live/v=2729858693963547&ref=watch_permalink

Organizers say they hope to stage another tournament soon.