Winners named in village’s online gaming tournament

Palmetto Bay’s Summer Super SMASH Brothers Ultimate Gaming Tournament

Palmetto Bay’s Summer Super SMASH Brothers Ultimate Gaming Tournament took place on Friday, July 10. Eighteen young players took part in a double elimination tournament and across eight different SMASH stages. Competition lasted almost five and a half hours.

The three top finishers were announced on July 18:
First Place: Jose Sepulveda-Mystery_Man;
Second Place: Ivan Rodriguez-Ohglob001; and
Third place: Yohan Feliz-FBL.

The top finishers received gift cards and prizes from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Anyone who missed the tournament can view it at:
www.facebook.com/watch/live/v=2729858693963547&ref=watch_permalink
Organizers say they hope to stage another tournament soon.


