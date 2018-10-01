Winning team announced in contest to redesign Brickell area business

Red Bull has partnered up with American Social Bar & Kitchen to gave 28 students an opportunity to participate in a landmark initiative that will showcase their world-class design acumen at one of Miami’s most popular establishments. The students are part of the renowned FIU: By Design and the Department of Interior Architecture program.

REVAMP, powered by Red Bull, gave the interior designers-in-training the chance to use their imaginations in redesigning the interior and exterior bars at American Social Bar & Kitchen’s location in Brickell. There were seven teams, comprised of four students each, that worked on a three-week Design Charette. On Tuesday, Sept. 11, the winning team was chosen. The winners are Maria Leon, Mirtes Araujo, Carolina Cardona, and Melissa Briceno.

“We all just clicked together as a group and automatically bounded together on the design,” said Cardona, student at FIU. “It was such an amazing experience to actually see the final project in real life while still being a student. It was such an awesome opportunity and I will always remember this experience.”

Throughout the three weeks, each team developed members’ ideas into a series of design proposals and were presented at different stages of the design charrette. The final goal of the charrette was to reimagine indoor and outdoor spaces that will ultimately become features of the popular restaurant’s decor. Even though only one team was chosen for their overall design, one component from all the other design teams were picked by American Social Bar & Kitchen to also be included in the final design.

“This was the first time our students have participated in a project for an actual client so early in their studies,” said Katie Rothfield, senior instructor, FIU Interior Architecture Department. “It was an incredible opportunity for the students to merge design theory with its practical application, and there is nothing more exciting than seeing your designs come to life.”

The design charrette held its kickoff at the start of FIU’s Fall 2018 semester with an on-campus meeting followed by a site visit to American Social. Over the course of the project, students gained first-hand knowledge and experience in every step of the design process, from to the development of detailed drawings equipment specifications, to the presentation of their final design proposals.

American Social leadership briefed the students on their initial vision, general project parameters and guidelines for a successful implementation.

“American Social is proud to be part of the Red Bull REVAMP project with FIU,” said Rick Mijares, managing partner of American Social Bar & Kitchen. “And, on behalf of the winners, Mirtes, Melissa, Maria and Carolina, we are super excited to be renovating our bar with the help of

FIU and the winning group with Red Bull REVAMP at American Social Bar & Kitchens’ Brickell location.”