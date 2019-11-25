Woman’s Club’s Haunted Mansion Halloween provides spirited fun

The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Annual Haunted Mansion Halloween Party had it all — from a cemetery plot in the front of the clubhouse to a food display in a coffin with a skeleton whose scary cranium was covered with prosciutto, and more.

The annual event that helps the club fund its children’s free dental clinic attracted some of the most fun-loving people helping the club provide children of the working poor with more than $240,000 in free dental services annually.

Co-chairing this year’s party were past president Barbara Lapsley and Marilyn Smit. Rita Tennyson of R Catering took the event to the next level with her creative displays and hors d’oeuvres and a surprise dessert wall everyone enjoyed as well. The photo booth and DJ Johnny added to the fun night of dancing with a little floor show by members that had everyone’s attention. Ralph Rivera doing Freddy Mercury was a stand alone favorite.

The evening also provided Alessandra Quintero’s family and friends an opportunity to celebrate her birthday filling a table at the event and sharing a themed cake to match the group’s costumes. You see all of Ali’s guests, including club president Arely Ruiz, came dressed as various Star Wars characters competing for best costumes.

Among the many others who helped with the event from graphics to set up were Linda Hartwell, Ruth Martinez, Nathalia Bogani, Carmen Suarez, Arely Ruiz, Gloria Burns, and Valerie Valenzuela.

The Coral Gables Woman’s Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month.

Women wanting to serve the community are welcomed to learn how to become involved by visiting the website at www.gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.