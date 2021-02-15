Young Talent Big Dreams launches virtual search for Miami’s top talent

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust, present the 11th season of Young Talent Big Dreams — the most widespread, local free youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County.

While staying safe at home and practicing social distancing, kids between the ages of 8 and 17 are invited to submit preliminary round audition videos that showcase their talents.

Prizes range from performing arts scholarships to cash awards, performance opportunities and more. The grand prize winner will receive four tickets to Universal Orlando and a hotel stay for two nights, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

The talent competition features a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theater/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word, and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups.

Contestants must follow all current government guidelines and restrictions related to the pandemic when preparing any audition materials for submission. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County.

The first deadline for submissions is Sunday, Feb. 21. Participants may compete in one individual and one group category only. Each act will be allotted up to one minute during the preliminary round audition video performance and two minutes for the semifinal and final-round performance. There will be a maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner chosen during the virtual finals presentation scheduled for Saturday, June 5. Those interested in registering for the online competition should go to www.actorsplayhouse.org.

“It is truly rewarding to present the Young Talent Big Dreams countywide talent contest to our community,” said Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. “Over the past years 10 years, we have received a marvelous response from young performers and their parents about how much this program truly means to them.

“It’s not just a song and dance show, rather an opportunity for artists to develop confidence in sharing their skills and become more comfortable in reaching higher achievements towards excellence. We thank The Children’s Trust for recognizing this important event through their sponsorship since the very beginning,” Stein added.

“The challenges of the past year have reinforced the value of Young Talent Bid Dreams as an outlet for our youth to express themselves and let their talent shine,” said James R. Haj, The Children’s Trust president and CEO. “At the same time, it’s amazing to see their performances. We are proud to support and promote such a unique initiative.”

Young Talent Big Dreams is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami’s performing arts community.

Past winners of the competition include Joana Martinez who just achieved a Top 10 placement as part of “Team Gwen (Stefani)” on Season 17 of NBC’s The Voice, Angelina Green who went on to earn the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and Gino Cosculluela who most recently brought home the third place title on Season 16 of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Participation in Young Talent Big Dreams requires parental consent. Performers must preregister online to receive instructions on how to upload their preliminary round audition videos. For detailed information including competition rules and registration forms, visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.