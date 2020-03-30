Yvonne Turner Johnson, M.D. Elected Orange Bowl 2nd Vice Chair

Yvonne Turner Johnson, M.D. was elected as second vice chair of the Orange Bowl Committee (OBC) at the organization’s annual elections in February. Dr. Johnson is the Chief Medical Officer of South Miami Hospital.

Yvonne has served the OBC on the board of directors for six years. She has been a Committee member since 2010 and has served in leadership roles on a number of OBC subcommittees including chair of a team host committee in 2016, co-chair of the medical committee, and a member of the strategic relations, football and nominating committees.

“I am honored that the members of the Orange Bowl Committee have elected me to the office of second vice chair of this venerable organization,” said Dr. Johnson. “As a member, I have a deep respect for the long-standing history of the Orange Bowl Committee in service to the South Florida community. I am exceedingly proud to represent an organization that is so tangibly committed to improving the athletic, recreational and leadership development resources for the youth of our community. The Orange Bowl Committee does much more than host a world class, iconic college football bowl game. The Committee continues to renovate neighborhood athletic fields, provide athletic showcase opportunities for high school students, offer leadership mentoring, support athletic competitions for our differently-abled community and so much more. It is humbling to be in the line of leadership of the Orange Bowl Committee and our mission.”

The civic organizations Dr. Johnson is involved with outside of the Orange Bowl Committee include the board of directors of Special Olympics Florida, physician philanthropy chair of the Baptist Health Foundation, the board of directors of Our Pride Academy, membership in the Greater Miami Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, and past vice chair of the Miami Dade Early Learning Coalition.

Yvonne received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine.

Yvonne resides in Palmetto Bay with her husband Charles Phillips. Together they have six adult children, Albert III, Jasmine, Jessica, Arin, Kevin and Marcend.

President and Chair Jeff E. Rubin leads the Orange Bowl Committee in the current 2020-21 campaign with president and chair-elect John P. (Jack) Seiler and first vice chair Frank Gonzalez slated to follow him to the president and chair position preceding Dr. Johnson.