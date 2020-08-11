Zoo Miami Foundation to host virtual Feast with the Beasts

Zoo Miami Foundation and Zoo Miami are hosting the first virtual Feast with the Beasts on Aug. 28 to raise much needed funds for the zoo, particularly during Zoo Miami’s closure due to the pandemic.

Feast with the Beasts helps support Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami. Now, more than ever, the community’s support is vital to the Zoo’s success. Like so many other institutions, the zoo is facing tremendous challenges in trying to make up for the lost revenue due to closure over the past several months.

At 8 p.m., Feast with the Beasts returns in its 24th year virtually on Zoo Miami’s YouTube channel with its host, Ron Magill. Everyone is invited for free to this unique zoo virtual experience with wild animal encounters and celebrity guest appearances by music legend and Miami royalty Gloria Estefan, NBA legend and the leader of the Miami Heat’s first NBA Championship, Shaquille O’Neal, musical icon KC from KC and the Sunshine Band, ESPN television and radio host Dan LeBatard and best-selling author and syndicated humor columnist Dave Barry. In addition, there will be a very special musical performance by Latin Grammy Award Winning artist Nestor Torres.

Viewers also will be able to enjoy a host of interactive rooms that will include chef demonstrations, mixology sessions by Bacardi, deejays, entertainment, and much more.

The digital and mobile silent auction will have a wide variety of items including sports memorabilia, libations, and amazing wildlife photography by Magill.

Below are some ways that you can help support the Zoo:

Tune in to Zoo Miami’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/ZooMiami1) and watch the program on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

During the week of the event, participate in the Silent Auction which will be open for registration and bidding soon.

“Donate Now” at donate.zoomiami.org.

Shop Adopt-an-Animal packages at https://giftshop.zoomiami.org/en_US/.

Feast with the Beasts owes its success to its many generous sponsors. Their support has made it possible to raise millions of dollars over the years to help support the care and enrichment of thousands of animals as well as the development and implementation of innovative educational programs that instill a passion for wildlife and its conservation for future generations.

For more information, visit www.fwtb.org.