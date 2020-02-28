FIU Online programs continue to achieve top rankings

U.S. News & World Report releases 2020 rankings and FIU online courses lead Florida in the number of Quality Matters certified courses.

As the No. 2 public institution in the nation for Quality Matters certified courses, FIU, once again, achieved top placement for many of its online degree programs in the U.S. News & World Report’s newly released rankings.

The rankings highlight FIU’s commitment to quality and underscore the university’s dedication to excellence in online learning.

FIU’s online bachelor’s degree programs gained six places on the Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs list. FIU is ranked No. 52 in the nation.

Likewise, FIU’s online graduate programs for education gained 21 places higher as well at No. 48 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Education Programs.

FIU’s online graduate business programs (non-MBA) continued to rank high. This year, the programs ranked No. 22 in the nation, which positions FIU’s non-MBA online business programs as No. 3 in Florida.

With more than 100 fully online degrees, FIU is working to add more online programs in the coming semesters and continue its partnership with Quality Matters, a non-profit, quality assurance organization. Through QM-certification, online and blended courses are rigorously reviewed to ensure they provide nationally recognized standards in quality assurance and student learning. QM-certification is an exhaustive process that reviews more than 40 specific standards in courses, from overview to usability. FIU has 446 QM-certified courses.

Key U.S. News & World Report 2020 FIU Online Rankings:

FIU is within the top 15 percent of schools ranked nationwide at No. 52 for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs.

FIU is in the top 20 percent of schools ranked nationwide at No. 62 for Best Online MBA Programs.

FIU is within the top 12 percent of schools ranked nationwide at No. 22 for Best Online Graduate Business Programs (non-MBA) in the nation, and No. 3 in Florida.

FIU is ranked No. 22 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Criminal Justice/Criminology Programs and No. 2 in Florida.

FIU is ranked No. 48 for Best Online Graduate Education Programs in the nation and is positioned within the top 16 percent of schools ranked. The report also lists FIU’s Online Graduate Education Programs as No. 3 in Florida.

FIU Online is ranked No. 34 in the nation for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. This places FIU within the top 35 percent of online programs ranked in the nation for veterans.