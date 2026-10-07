Will Claude’s new AI “watermark” keep us all honest?

How large language models write

AI models don’t “think.” They predict.

Here’s an example. If you take out your iPhone, open your messaging app and type this:

Tomorrow I will go to the _______

You’ll notice that before you’ve finished the sentence, your phone suggests three words, such as:

gym I store I hospital

The app makes predictions based on its training data. Right now, it predicts that one of these three options is highly probable to go next.

AI works the same way. It’s predicting what will likely go next. Yet unlike your messaging app, it has to decide on its own.

To do this, it lays out all words that could reasonably go next based on its training data. Each word has a probability attached to it, based on how well the AI predicts the options will fit. Then, the AI chooses a word at random based on these probabilities.

It’s a little bit like when, in school, you were asked, “If there are 3 red marbles, 4 blue marbles and 5 green marbles in a bag, what’s the probability of pulling a blue marble out without looking?”

Here’s an example of how the word decision happens. Let’s say you asked an AI model for a one-sentence story about fishing, and the model gave you this sentence:

The old man’s rod bent sharply as the bass fought against the line.

The model ultimately chose “sharply” here as the word. Not because it was the only word that worked here. Instead, it was randomly selected out of a “bag of marbles” — a pool of words that were all highly probable options.

The choices might have looked like this: