11 FIU graduate programs among the top 100 public universities

Graduate programs in six FIU colleges are ranked among the top 50 in public universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings announced today.

Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences, FIU Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, College of Business, College of Arts, Sciences & Education, Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, and College of Engineering & Computing have programs in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools, released Tuesday, while the FIU College of Law reached its highest ranking as the No. 47 public law school since it opened its doors in 2002.

Among the highlights from the rankings:

FIU Business was ranked No. 4 among the best international public MBA programs. In the Best Healthcare Management Program rankings, the college was also ranked No. 32 among public universities.

FIU College of Law made the top 50 public law schools, at No. 47. The part-time law program climbed to No. 15 among public universities.

The Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ Doctor of Nursing Practice was ranked No. 32 among public universities. The FIU Graduate Nursing master’s program was ranked No. 36 among public universities.

The College of Engineering & Computing’s biomedical engineering program was ranked 43rd among public universities.

The rehabilitation counseling program in the School of Education and Human Development, part of the College of Arts, Sciences & Education, was ranked 59th among public universities.

The Green School of International & Public Affairs’ Ph.D. in Public Affairs was ranked 52nd among public universities and its Public Finance and Budgeting program was ranked 22nd among public universities.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Stempel College’s public health program for the first time in the college’s history. The School of Public Health moved from the honorable mention category in 2015–the last time the magazine ranked public health schools across the nation–to 50th among public universities. Stempel’s School of Social Work also was ranked No. 53 among public universities.

“These improved rankings demonstrate how our focus on student success and preparing our FIU students for the world of work has helped us elevate the quality of academic programs to new heights,” said Kenneth G. Furton, FIU provost and executive vice president.

For a full list of FIU programs that made the U.S. News and World Report rankings, please click here.

Last September, U.S. News & World Report Ranked FIU as one of the top 100 universities in the country, for the first time in university history. U.S. News & World Report has been providing education rankings, which are used by parents and students to select schools, since 1983.