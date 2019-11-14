APLU recognizes FIU for global learning success

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has recognized FIU for its extraordinary global engagement and internationalization efforts.

FIU received the Gold Level of APLU’s 2019 Institutional Award for Global Learning, Research & Engagement, which recognizes institutions that have excelled in internationalization. FIU earned the Gold Award in Inclusivity for its efforts to ensure every student has global learning opportunities that prepare them to succeed in the 21st Century. FIU was one of three universities to earn Gold Level recognition.

“Global engagement is essential to student and institutional success,” said APLU President Peter McPherson. “We applaud Florida International University for the exemplary global learning opportunities they’ve created and implemented.”

In 2008, FIU launched the Office of Global Learning Initiatives, which was tasked with ensuring that every student had multiple opportunities to collaborate with diverse others to analyze and address global problems. The Office of Global Learning Initiatives worked with the broader campus community to launch Global Learning for Global Citizenship, the university’s long-term commitment to developing students’ global awareness, global perspective, and global engagement. More than 100,000 students have benefitted from the university’s global learning courses and a host of other globally focused experiences on campus, in the local community, and abroad, and more than 900 faculty members have participated in global learning professional development workshops.

“Purposefully engaging with the global community at home and abroad has always been FIU’s strength,” said Elizabeth Bejar, FIU senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “Since the 1970s, FIU has distinctly called upon scholars from a multitude of disciplines for research, teaching and the formation of new linkages to address region-specific issues. We are so pleased that the APLU has affirmed our impactful efforts through this national recognition.