Chanel T. Rowe appointed to FIU Board of Trustees

The Florida Board of Governors has appointed Chanel T. Rowe to the Florida International University Board of Trustees for a five-year term.

“We are thrilled to have our very own law graduate Chanel Rowe join FIU’s Board of Trustees,” said Board of Trustees Chair Dean C. Colson, who was recently reappointed to the board. “Ms. Rowe brings impressive personal and professional accomplishments, she’s of this community and understands our mission as a top 50 public university.”

Rowe succeeds Gerald Grant, who is not eligible for reappointment after completing his second term on the board.

She is currently an enforcement attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Miami Regional Office. Previously, she was a judicial law clerk to a Senior Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Prior to that, she practiced at two AmLaw 100 firms, Akerman LLP and Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P where she represented companies in complex commercial litigation and defended pharmaceutical companies in product liability actions, respectively.

Rowe received a Juris Doctorate degree from the FIU College of Law in 2014 as class valedictorian. Her involvement with the university began nearly a decade ago as a student where she served as an ambassador for FIU’s College of Law and held leadership positions in several student organizations, including the FIU Law Review. After graduating, Rowe continued serving the university by holding director and executive committee positions on the FIU Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2016. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of FIU’s Alumni Association. Rowe graduated summa cum laude from Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

“I am elated to join the distinguished members of FIU’s Board of Trustees,” said Rowe. “My service to FIU over the years has been a true labor of love. As a Trustee, I will continue that endeavor to ensure the growth, success, and sustainability of our FIU.”

Rowe has also served on several Florida Bar committees, including the Standing Committee on Student Education and Admission to the Bar, the Grievance Committee, and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She was recently recognized by The National Black Lawyers in their Class of 2020 “Top 40 Under 40.” In 2017, she was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star.