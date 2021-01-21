FIU Business partners with Real Madrid Graduate School to offer sports management specialization for Professional MBA Online program

Florida International University’s College of Business (FIU Business) has introduced a Professional MBA Online in Sports Management developed in partnership with Real Madrid Graduate School – Universidad Europea (EURM UE).

The program begins March 2021 and will cover finance, marketing, management, human resources, entrepreneurship, competitive strategy, analytics, information systems and operations. The focus is to prepare graduates to successfully and responsibly manage sports institutions in a fast-changing landscape internationally.

“We are delighted to jointly deliver a unique program that combines our highly-regarded Professional Online MBA program with the prestigious Executive MBA in Sports Management program of the Real Madrid Graduate School at Universidad Europea,” said Joanne Li, dean of FIU’s College of Business. “This partnership articulates our vision of optimizing resources to effectively prepare students to pursue exciting careers in the new economy.”

The 17-month fully online program will include nine courses from FIU Business and five from EURM UE, a top-ranked graduate school for sports programs internationally. Students will learn about sports management models and their implementation from 10 Real Madrid C.F. executives plus others from various sports institutions will collaborate with the sports management program. Also, at an additional cost, students who successfully complete the sixth optional finance course qualify to earn the Executive MBA in Sports Management from EURM UE, earning two degrees from FIU and EURM UE.

“This agreement is part of an international orientation at Universidad Europea, framed within the International Strategic Plan for 2020 which we hope will enable us to advance our business towards powerful markets such as the USA and to continue growing sustainably,” said Belén Mariño, international director of Universidad Europea.

Students in the program will have the opportunity to participate in a residency in Madrid where they will visit the headquarters of the Real Madrid C.F. professional soccer club, network with sports executives and attend masterclasses.

A pioneer in online education, FIU Business has offered programs online for two decades. The Professional MBA Online was ranked No. 9 in the world in the 2020 QS Online MBA Rankings. These place the FIU Business program No. 2 among U.S. public school online MBA programs. Also, the MBA in Sports Management at EURM UE was ranked No. 10 in the world, No. 3 in Europe and No. 1 in Spain in the 2020 SportsBusiness Postgraduate Rankings.