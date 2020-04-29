FIU grads to don virtual caps for graduation in May

FIU’s spring class of 2020 will have the opportunity to walk across the online commencement stage next month wearing virtual caps and get a personalized digital keepsake to share with friends and family.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the achievements of our graduates in this innovative way,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “We have worked hard to make this commencement experience one that will honor each of our graduates. We want all our graduates to know that we are here for them and we are proud of them.”

FIU will use a digital platform called StageClip to host virtual ceremonies for each college and school, celebrating more than 6,000 graduates. The ceremonies will be available at 10 a.m. on May 8. Graduates are being invited to record a message as well as create a custom slide with their name, photo and a personal message

The platform will offer a search bar under the ceremony video where graduates can search for their name and receive a 30 to 45-second clip unique to them. The clip will include footage of the university, a message from President Rosenberg, and their graduate slide.

Virtual ceremonies will be available on the commencement website. The ceremonies will feature a Zoom performance of the FIU Alma Mater by students from the FIU School of Music, footage from all students edited together to create a procession for each college or school and will include remarks by Rosenberg and each college or school’s dean.

Spring graduates will have a second opportunity to experience graduation day when traditional university events resume.

“As Panthers, it’s great that we can stay united and still celebrate our successes for this milestone we have achieved,” said Sabrina Leeloo Rosell, FIU Student Government Association president and a member of the FIU Board of Trustees, who is receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science. “Although there’s a sense of uncertainty for a lot of us during this transition, there’s one certainty for my class – our FIU education, which has given us the tools to be the movers and shakers of our generation. I’m excited about participating in this virtual graduation and can’t wait to walk in our regular commencement in the future.”