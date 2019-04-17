FIU Law grads earn highest bar passage rate again

For the fourth consecutive time, FIU College of Law graduates have earned the highest first-time bar passage rate among Florida’s 11 law schools.

With an 80 percent passage rate on the February 2019 Florida Bar exam, FIU graduates surpassed the state’s average by 22.7 percent. It is the seventh time in the last eight examinations that FIU law graduates have topped the list.

“Today’s result speaks to the quality of education and caliber of students at FIU Law,” said Dean Antony Page. “They graduate as better learners, equipped with skills that will help them adapt to evolving professional demands as they advance through their careers.”

FIU Law, which opened its doors in 2002, was recently ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Top 50 public law schools in the country. The percentage of graduates who pass the bar exam within two years of graduation also ranks it among the top 20 in the nation, according to the American Bar Association Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar.

This news comes shortly after FIU announced that it will accept either GRE or LSAT scores beginning with applicants for the Fall 2019 entering class. FIU Law is the first law school in South Florida to accept the GRE.

The college will host a swearing-in ceremony for its graduates who passed the bar exam on April 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Rafael Diaz-Balart Hall at Modesto A. Maidique Campus.