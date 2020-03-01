FIU Law graduates outperform state and national peers

In two new recently published lists, Florida International University Law graduates continue to rack up national accolades for their performance on the 2019 bar exams.

FIU Law placed second on a national list of ABA-accredited law schools that outperformed their state’s average bar passage rate in 2019. FIU Law students earned a 94.8 percent bar passage rate in 2019, topping the Florida rate by 23.89 percentage points. The list ranked over 200 ABA-accredited law schools by percentage point differences.

FIU Law placed 12th on a list of the top 20 bar pass rates in the nation for 2019 by Law.com, landing among top 14 (sometimes called T-14) law schools like those at Columbia, Stanford, and Cornell University.

“Our students continue to set high standards for the university, the state, and the nation,” said FIU Law Dean Antony Page. “They develop their impressive talents through the college’s wealth of educational resources, such as the Academic Excellence Program, which help them excel in school and continue to raise standards as great new lawyers.”

FIU Law’s Academic Excellence Program, led by Associate Dean Louis Schulze and Assistant Dean Raul Ruiz helps ensure that students have everything they need to maximize their performance. The AEP provides resources to help FIU Law succeed in law school, pass the bar examination, and develop strong practice skills, starting in their first semester.

FIU Law has finished first in the Florida Bar Exam on five consecutive July bar exams, and on seven of the 10 bar exams administered since 2015.

In 2019, the College was ranked among the nation’s top 50 public law schools and sixth for Law School for Diversity by U.S. News & World Report; The National Jurist ranked FIU Law number 15 Best Value Law School; and in May, it accepted the Law School Admissions Council’s Diversity Matters Award for its efforts in advancing programs that promote access to justice.