FIU named a “2019 Great College to Work For”

FIU was once again named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program. The university also achieved honor roll designation with recognition in all 12 categories – one of only two universities in the nation and the only one in Florida to receive the distinction this year.

“At FIU, we are fortunate to have meaningful work that has a positive impact on our students and community,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Receiving recognition in all categories of ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ is a testament to our continued hard work, dedication and the commitment of our faculty and staff.”

Out of 236 participating institutions this year, FIU is one of 85 that achieved the “Great College to Work For” recognition and one of six large public four-year institutions to make the Honor Roll, which recognizes distinguished institutions for creating exceptional work environments.

FIU has now been recognized five times – four years in a row with honor roll designation and has been recognized in all 12 categories twice. The categories are: collaborative governance; compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; diversity; facilities; workspace and security; job satisfaction; professional/career-development programs; respect and appreciation; supervisor or department-chair relationship; teaching environment; tenure clarity and process; and work/life balance.

“Receiving this accolade once again showcases the passion that our faculty and staff have for supporting student success at FIU,” said Joerg Reinhold, chair of FIU’s Faculty Senate and Board of Trustees member. “I am proud to be part of an institution where our leadership makes such an outstanding effort to make FIU a great place to work.”

Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured demographics and workplace policies, and an anonymous survey sent to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit the Great Colleges program website at https://greatcollegesprogram.com/list/.

FIU will celebrate this milestone at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Graham Center ballrooms.