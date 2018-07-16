FIU one of the ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ according to The Chronicle of Higher Education

Today, The Chronicle of Higher Education named FIU as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” and presented the institution the Honor Roll designation for the third consecutive year.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff, who go above and beyond to change lives and uplift our community through education,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “It confirms the meaningful work we have at our FIU.”

One of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country, “Great Colleges to Work For” identifies colleges and universities that work to provide an exemplary work environment for faculty and staff. In the eleventh annual report on The Academic Workplace, FIU is one of only 84 institutions that achieved the “Great College to Work For” recognition and one of 5 four-year large public institutions to make the Honor Roll, which recognizes distinguished institutions for creating exceptional work environments. This is the fourth time FIU has been recognized by The Chronicle.

FIU received honors in the following categories:

Collaborative Governance: Faculty members are appropriately involved in decisions related to academic programs.

Professional/Career-Development Programs: Employees are given the opportunity to develop skills and understand requirements to advance in their careers.

Compensation and Benefits: Pay is fair, and benefits meet the needs of employees.

Facilities, Workspaces, and Security: Facilities adequately meet needs, the appearance of the campus is pleasing, and the institution takes steps to provide a secure environment.

Job Satisfaction and Support: Provides insight into the satisfaction with job fit, autonomy, and resources.

Work/Life Balance: Policies give employees the flexibility to manage their personal lives.

Confidence in Senior Leadership: Leaders have the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience for institutional success.

Supervisor or Department-Chair Relationship: Supervisor makes expectations clear and solicits ideas.

Respect and Appreciation: Employees are regularly recognized for their contributions.

Diversity: The institution makes a concerted effort to create a welcoming and fair environment for all its employees.

“Achieving this designation is, once again, proof that FIU’s faculty and staff have passion and dedication for their jobs and their institution,” said Claudia Puig, chair of the FIU Board of Trustees. “I am so proud of our FIU and delighted that The Chronicle of Higher Education recognizes that our institution takes time to invest in our faculty and staff and value the work they do. Our FIU family is what makes us a great place.”

The results are based on a survey of faculty and staff at 253 colleges and universities across the country and an institutional audit that captures demographics and workplace policies. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

FIU will celebrate this recognition at noon on Wednesday, July 18 at the Wellness and Recreation Center at MMC.

For more information and to view the results of the survey, please visit The Chronicle’s website.