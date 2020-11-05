FIU president appoints Gloria Johnson-Cusack as his senior advisor

The President of Florida International University (FIU) Dr. Mark B. Rosenberg, named Gloria Johnson-Cusack to be Senior Advisor to the President, a role she will play to accelerate success for every student at the Miami-based University, which is the 4th largest higher education institution in the U.S., and holds the highest research classification: Carnegie Research 1–Very High Research Activity, with $226 million in research expenditures last year.

FIU is a rising force of good in South Florida, the country, and international arena. According to U.S News and World Report, 26 FIU programs are ranked in the top 50 among public universities; FIU Undergraduate International Business Programs are ranked Number 2; and FIU is ranked number 13 among public universities as Top Performer on Social Mobility. Also, FIU is ranked among the top 25 public universities in the world for the number of U.S. utility patents produced, is ranked the top U.S. institution in awarding bachelor’s degree to Hispanic students, according to Excelencia in Education, and is ranked among the top three universities in the U.S. in four categories by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings based on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“I am thrilled that Gloria is bringing to our enterprising team a wealth of expertise in leading higher education and creating national service programs for the White House, as well as her extensive experience in the public, private and charitable sectors,” said President Rosenberg. “Her counsel will be invaluable as we develop strategies and partnerships to create opportunity for all and equip all students to excel, drive economic prosperity and transform lives globally.”

“Her expertise in advocacy/authentic community engagement, brand positioning/marketing, crisis management, diversity/equity/inclusion, governance, strategic communications and strategic planning will strengthen our ability to meet the needs of internal and external communities who depend upon our expertise and collaboration to accomplish their objectives.

She will provide executive level collaboration and guidance to the new Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. For that unit and others with whom she works, Ms. Johnson-Cusack will focus on efforts relating to public policy goals, philanthropic initiatives, performance metrics, and institutional learning. We are excited that we can be the newest home for Gloria Johnson-Cusack, a dynamic leader who will help us to accelerate our momentum and achieve the range of goals as a preeminent Top 50 public university.”

Johnson-Cusack is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Silicon Valley-based Firelight Foundation supporting community organizations in Africa, a part-time lecturer for the Master of Science in Nonprofit Management program at Columbia University, Board Member of the Patients for Affordable Drugs NOW (a bi-partisan 501(c)(4) public education and advocacy organization focusing exclusively on lowering prescription drug prices), and consultant for leaders in the nonprofit sector and philanthropy.

She is the immediate past President and CEO of the National Human Services Assembly (NHSA), a Washington, D.C.-based association comprised of over 80 of the largest national human services organizations. Prior to that, she was Executive Director of Leadership 18, an alliance of 18+ CEOs responsible for leading national nonprofit organizations including American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Catholic Charities USA, Girl Scouts of the USA, The Salvation Army, The YMCA, and United Way Worldwide. In that role, she was a lobbyist and a principal strategist for the national Charitable Giving Coalition focused on preserving charitable tax incentives in the U.S.

She also served as a Senior Vice President at GMMB, a cause-marketing advertising and communications firm serving nonprofits, membership organizations, and foundations; Chief of Staff of the D.C. Office of the Inspector General; Director of the Office of Congressional Relations at the U.S. Peace Corps; Special Assistant to the President in the White House Office of National Service; and Director of Constituent Relations at the Corporation for National and Community Service. She has been policy advisor to members of Congress and a US Senator.

Johnson-Cusack completed a year-long United Way Worldwide Executive Leadership Development Program conducted at Harvard Business School, the Center for Creative Leadership, and Deloitte University. She holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from the American University School of Public Affairs and Columbia College, Columbia University.