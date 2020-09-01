FIU ranked No. 3 for affordability in the Southeast among public universities; No. 18 for contributing to the public good

FIU is among the top national universities that give back to their communities and country by promoting social mobility, research, and public service, according to Washington Monthly Magazine.

In the magazine’s 2020 National Universities Rankings, FIU moved up 25 spots to No. 18 among public universities – continuing to climb in these rankings from No. 43 in 2019 and No. 54 in 2018. Among public universities, FIU ranked No. 12 for social mobility and No. 35 for public service.

Washington Monthly also placed FIU at No. 3 among public universities in the 2020 Best Bang for the Buck Rankings in the Southeast, an “exclusive” list of schools ranked according to how well they help low-income students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.

“Today’s rankings validate that FIU is a force of good in the community, the country, and the world,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “We are among the top 20 universities and rising because we have a deep commitment to providing an excellent and affordable education to our learners that helps them succeed and make life better for their families and our community.”

The two rankings take into account factors such as graduation rates, number of Pell Grant recipients and first-generation students, median earnings 10 years after entering college, net price of attendance for families making less than $75,000 per year, and loan repayment rates.

“FIU works tirelessly to ensure the success of every student, who we know will go on to make a positive change in their community,” said FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton. “It is an honor to be recognized among the top 20 public universities for contributing to the public good.”