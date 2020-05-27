FIU ranks among top 50 in world for positive impact

FIU was ranked among the top three universities in the U.S. in three categories by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its impact on the community, based on United Nations criteria. FIU also ranked among the top 50 institutions in the world in four categories.

The rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – such as No Poverty, Life Below Water, Climate Action, and Gender Equality – across the areas of research, outreach and stewardship. The 2020 rankings include 766 universities from 85 countries.

FIU is ranked:

9 in the world and No. 3 in the U.S. on SDG 14, Life Below Water , which measures universities’ research on life below water and their education on and support for aquatic ecosystems. The research in this area is spearheaded by the College of Arts, Sciences & Education through its Institute of Environment, which is leading projects and programs that support and safeguard the survival of key ecosystems and marine species. The institute includes the Medina Aquarius Program, the world’s only underwater research laboratory, and Global FinPrint, the world’s largest survey of sharks and rays.

15 in the world and No. 2 in the U.S. on SDG 1, No Poverty , which measures universities' research on poverty and their support for poor students and citizens in the local community.

33 in the world and No. 3 in the U.S. on SDG 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions , which measures universities' research on law and international relations, their participation as advisers for government and their policies on academic freedom.

3 in the U.S. on and top third in the world on SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, which promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership. They are intended to provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

“These top-50 rankings demonstrate that at our university we are conducting research and finding solutions that have a global impact,” said Kenneth G. Furton, provost and executive vice president. “These latest rankings, which join other recent prestigious recognitions for FIU, is a testament to the important role FIU plays on a global scale.”