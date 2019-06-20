FIU receives first-ever Seal of Excelencia for its success in educating Latino students

Florida International University has been selected as one of nine higher education institutions across the nation— and the only one in Florida— to receive the first-ever Seal of Excelencia by Excelencia in Education.

The nation’s leading organization for accelerating Latino student success, Excelencia in

Education, created the Seal of Excelencia to serve as a voluntary certification system that recognizes higher education institutions that employ evidence-based practices, maintain strong data systems, and have leadership committed to serving the needs of Latino students.

The recognition aims to accelerate the number of Latino students attaining college degrees by 2030.

“At FIU we understand that our geography and demography are not our destiny,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “We are proud to serve more Hispanic students than any other institution in the nation. It is a part of our DNA, what gives us an edge, and sets us apart. This designation demonstrates our longstanding commitment to build models for success in graduating and retaining students as an urban minority-serving institution.”

More than 65 percent of all Latino students, who comprise the biggest and fastest growing group in U.S. higher education, currently attend Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). FIU’s student body is 66 percent Hispanic.

FIU also graduates more Hispanic students than any other university in the continental United States and has graduated the largest number of Hispanics in STEM, specifically in engineering.

With 57 percent six-year graduation rate, FIU serves as a national model on how minority-serving universities can achieve student success. FIU’s access and support programs for Hispanic and first-generation students include Federal TRIO programs, success coaches, professional advisors, a Math Mastery Lab, and the largest learning assistant program in the nation.

“At Excelencia, we know that institutions and communities that intentionally measure their postsecondary Latino student success and use evidence-based practices both serve these students well and serve as catalysts for substantive, positive change in public policy,” said Sarita Brown, president, Excelencia in Education. “Through the Seal certification process, we provide a platform for colleges and universities to reflect on their current impact, practices, and policies and implement new and better ones that respond to Latino students’ realities. Ultimately this serves all students.”