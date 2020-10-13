FIU selects René González Architects to design CasaCuba

FIU has selected René González Architects as the architectural firm to design CasaCuba’s facility on the university’s main campus. CasaCuba is FIU´s emerging cultural center and think tank focused on Cuban and Cuban-American history and culture.

“We are excited to begin the design phase of CasaCuba. René González Architects will be instrumental in turning our vision into reality,” said Agustín Arellano, Sr., Chair of the Board of Advisors of CasaCuba at FIU.

CasaCuba will feature galleries for a wide range of exhibits, as well as a state-of-the-art venue for events, performances, and dynamic programming. The iconic center will integrate the latest technologies to enable interactive and digital experiences across the space. CasaCuba will also house the Cuban Research Institute (CRI) and promote engaging discussions that will bring together top scholars, policymakers and business leaders from around the globe.

CasaCuba received major grants from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities to finance the design of the facility.

René González Architects was selected based on the firm’s qualifications and experience, its understanding of the mission and requirements of the project, its approach and methods for design, and its ability to provide the design services to meet project scope, budget and schedule. The firm has worked on numerous projects that address cultural and environmental conditions including the North Beach Oceanfront Center, the Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation and a Masterplan for the Wolfsonian-FIU.

“This is a threshold moment for CasaCuba, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to contribute to it,” said González. “The opportunity to be the Architect for CasaCuba represents the culmination of a goal begun nearly 30 years ago at FIU, when I researched, taught, and wrote on Cuban Architecture. I am humbled to be able to work closely with President Rosenberg, CasaCuba Board Chair Agustín Arellano, Executive Director María Carla Chicuén, and the entire advisory board to design what will likely be the most meaningful commission of my architectural career.”