FIU ventilators added to state resources to treat COVID-19 patients

FIU has made 28 ventilators available for efforts to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

The ventilators are part of FIU’s training and response equipment and were turned over to State of Florida emergency coordinators on Wednesday afternoon.

“At FIU, we are marshaling all of our resources to help our brave medical professionals and our community in this fight against COVID-19,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Making these crucial devices available goes along with our other efforts, which include producing personal protective equipment and providing clinical services at a coronavirus test site.”

FIU faculty, staff and students have been involved in making 3-D printed non-disposable face shields for health care providers and are staffing a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.

