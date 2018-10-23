FIUstrong: Hurricane Michael relief efforts

Nearly two weeks ago, Hurricane Michael devastated areas of the Florida Panhandle leaving 36 dead and tens of thousands displaced or homeless.

Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by this storm that rivaled Hurricane Andrew in its strength and power. Last hurricane season was one of the worst in recent memory for South Florida and we learned many important lessons about our capacity to help each other and serve as a beacon of light during the darkest of moments.

As a caring community that takes responsibility and helps others when they need it the most, we came together #FIUstrong. Now, it’s time to come together #FIUstrong, once more, and help our friends and neighbors in the Panhandle.

Today, FIU is joining Miami-Dade County’s efforts to collect hurricane relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Michael. The county has identified a list of the most urgently-needed items. Please do not bring clothing or perishables – only the items on the list below will be accepted.

What to donate

Baby supplies – formula, diapers, baby food and wipes.

Food – canned food, water, Gatorade, juice boxes, snacks and pet food

Essentials – toilet paper, flashlights and batteries, cleaning supplies, paper towels, bug spray and first aid kits.

Donations can be dropped off at the following campus locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, October 27. Donations will also be accepted on Sunday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

MMC

Student Academic Success Center (SASC) lobby

Graham Center Welcome Center

Parking and Transportation office lobby in PG5

BBC

Wolfe University Center information desk on the first floor

FIU Disaster Volunteers will be on hand to help prepare all donated goods for pick up. This team of trained and motivated FIU students, faculty and staff are routinely called upon to assist the university with all disaster-related tasks.

The FIU Foundation will also be collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Michael through our #FIUstrong initiative. One hundred percent of the money raised will go directly to Operation Helping Hands in the Panhandle. To make a donation, please click here.

Thank you for your support and for doing your part to make a difference.