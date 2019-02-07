Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Former Ferguson police chief returns to Miami to serve at FIU

By: Florida International University |February 7, 2019

Delrish Moss, former police chief of Ferguson, Missouri, has joined FIU as the university’s new police captain overseeing day shift patrol operations, as well as serving as the department’s public information officer.

Moss, a Miami native who grew up in Overtown and served in the Miami Police Department for more than 30 years, left South Florida in 2016 to serve as police chief in Ferguson, following the controversial police shooting of Michael Brown. Brown’s death sparked national outrage as well as protests and unrest. The episode launched the Black Lives Matter movement. Moss helped reform the Ferguson police department before stepping down in November 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Delrish to FIU,” said FIU Police Chief Alexander Casas. “He did a fantastic job in Ferguson and his reputation in Miami precedes him. I am confident he will be a refreshing addition to our police department and the university.”

Moss began his career at the Miami Police Department in 1984 and eventually became the face for the department at crime scenes and news conferences. He worked in several units throughout his time with the department, mainly in homicide. In 1996, he was appointed to the public information office where he served as a departmental spokesperson and community liaison. In 2008, he became the Commander of PIO.

1 Comment on "Former Ferguson police chief returns to Miami to serve at FIU"

  1. Donna Shelley | February 7, 2019 at 8:51 pm | Reply

    Welcome back to Delrish Moss, a consummate professional and all-around terrific police officer.

