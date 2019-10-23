Hospitality and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman teaches class at FIU

David Grutman is bringing his experience as a Miami-based hospitality and nightlife entrepreneur to the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Known for his success with LIV at the Fontainebleau, followed by many other Miami nightclub and restaurant ventures, Grutman is teaching a class at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management covering the key elements of conceptualizing a hospitality venture, from marketing and public relations, to finance and human resources. “The David Grutman Experience: The Class” was opened to hospitality management students at FIU in October 2019.

Grutman has a long history of engagement with FIU, including a partnership with the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, which benefits the Chaplin School annually. He regularly volunteers to speak in classes, including to students of Joel Feigenheimer, National Association of Concessionaries Endowed Professor at the Chaplin School.

“I’m so excited to partner with the Chaplin School and teach a class at FIU,” said Grutman, CEO and Founder of Groot Hospitality. “The best way to learn is from someone who is in the industry living and breathing hospitality all day and night long. My class is going to be epic! We’re going to have fun.”

Grutman’s class offers students a chance to experience how entrepreneurship and hospitality interconnect in the Miami business landscape. A native Floridian, Grutman is responsible for several of the most successful and world-renowned brands; LIV at Fontainebleau, Story, Komodo, OTL, Swan and Bar Bevy, and most recently Papi Steak. Grutman’s influence on the hospitality and music world is global and his larger than life personality and natural ability to steal the spotlight has catapulted him into continued success and fame.

“Having David Grutman teach a ‘real-world’ class at the Chaplin School is incredibly exciting,” said Michael Cheng, interim dean of the Chaplin School. “His success as an entrepreneur, restaurateur and lifestyle personality resonates deeply with our students and our school’s identity. We are focused on preparing industry leaders, and there is no better model than David Grutman.”