New officers sworn into FIU police force

By: Florida International University |February 28, 2019

On Monday, February 25, FIU Chief of Police Alexander D. Casas swore in eight men and women and one K-9 to the FIU police department. Among the sworn-in officers was Delrish Moss, the university’s new public information officer and police captain, and Officer Bandit, a three-year-old German Shepherd.

Bandit, who was sworn in alongside his handler, Officer Brandon Monroe, will use his pawsome sniffing skills in the explosive detector unit. Bandit is a puppy at heart and the fourth dog to join the FIU PD.

FIU hosts a swearing in ceremony once a year for all new and promoted police officers.

