Next Horizon campaign kickoff this Saturday!

Our FIU has excelled and accomplished many remarkable things over the past few years. Today, we’re a top 100 public university in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report. We’re a top research university – and one of only three percent of universities to earn Carnegie R1 classification for highest research activity! And last year, we were ranked second in the state in performance funding by the Florida Board of Governors.

It’s your tremendous strength and energy that has taken our efforts to the next level… Now, it’s time to go further!

That’s why we’re kicking off our Next Horizon campaign this Saturday, January 26 at MMC on the PC steps! If you haven’t already registered, please click here!

I hope that you will join us for this special day to celebrate our accomplishments and the remarkable people and programs that make our FIU so truly special. The kick off begins at noon and will feature interactive exhibits, giveaways, free food, fun and more:

12 p.m. – Main area opens – public address by the voice of the Miami HEAT & FIU Football Michael Baiamonte ’86

12:10 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – FIU student performances

1:45 p.m. – Main program begins Richard Blanco ’91, MFA ’97 will read his original poem for the Next Horizon campaign

2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Entertainment and interactive exhibits

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Tony Succar ’08, MM ’10 & Mixtura Band

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – DJ M Dot

5 p.m. Campus tours (from 4 – 6 p.m.) Stocker AstroScience Center (open until 6:30 p.m.) Frost Art Museum (open until 6:30 p.m.) Block Party in front of the Ocean Bank Convocation Center (from 5 – 7 p.m.)



7 p.m. – FIU vs. FAU Men’s Basketball game (doors open at 6 p.m.)

This is a milestone moment in our history! I know I can count on you to be there to celebrate this move into the public phase of our Next Horizon $750 million campaign for FIU!

I can’t wait to celebrate with you! See you there!