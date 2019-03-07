Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Out-of-state fee waiver extended for students affected by Hurricane Maria

TOPICS:

By: Florida International University |March 7, 2019

This week, this Board of Trustees unanimously voted to extend the out-of-state tuition fee waiver for students from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Island Students affected by Hurricane Maria.

The original waiver was set to end this year, but the extension will allow students who began under the waiver to finish their studies through the summer of 2022 without incurring out-of-state fees.  There are about 250 students who began their tenure at FIU under this waiver; the extension will allow them to finish their four-year degrees.

Left to right: Tatiana González (member of the Puerto Rican Student Association), Gabriela De Jesús (President of PRSA), Ryan Rodriguez (member of PRSA) and Esteban Fernandez (member of PRSA).

Gabriela de Jesus, president of the Puerto Rican Student Association, led the initiative to extend the waiver with a letter to the administration on Oct. 2. On March 4, the Board of Trustees voted for the extension.

The Puerto Rican Student Association

 

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Out-of-state fee waiver extended for students affected by Hurricane Maria"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*