Out-of-state fee waiver extended for students affected by Hurricane Maria

This week, this Board of Trustees unanimously voted to extend the out-of-state tuition fee waiver for students from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Island Students affected by Hurricane Maria.

The original waiver was set to end this year, but the extension will allow students who began under the waiver to finish their studies through the summer of 2022 without incurring out-of-state fees. There are about 250 students who began their tenure at FIU under this waiver; the extension will allow them to finish their four-year degrees.

Gabriela de Jesus, president of the Puerto Rican Student Association, led the initiative to extend the waiver with a letter to the administration on Oct. 2. On March 4, the Board of Trustees voted for the extension.