Podcast puts FIU global education in the spotlight

The Office of Global Learning Initiatives is taking FIU’s work on the road with a new podcast that features the university’s global learning model and discusses how other universities can integrate global perspectives into their curriculum.

The podcast—hosted by Stephanie Doscher, director of Global Learning Initiatives and co-author of Making Global Learning Universal: Promoting Inclusion and Success for All—launched in May and has had 916 downloads with listeners on every continent except Antarctica.

Episodes are posted seasonally. Season one features faculty members who have designed and taught courses as part of FIU’s institution-wide Global Learning for Global Citizenship initiative. Future seasons will involve guests from a wide variety of institutions, geographies and areas of teaching, research and practice.

“The Making Global Learning Universal Podcast is a collection of conversations about engaging diverse perspectives, collaboration and complex problem solving in higher education—on campus, online, in local communities and abroad,” said Doscher.