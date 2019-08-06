Recent grad creates Global Learning scholarship in memory of her brother

For Danielle Lyn, Global Learning was the most meaningful experience at FIU. It gave her a space to talk to others; a passion in life; and a community of like-minded individuals who were committed to making the world a better place.

“Global Learning pushed me to try an array of experiences that I would have never tried if I had not participated in the program,” Lyn said.

To support students, like her, who are pursuing the FIU Global Learning Medallion and to help them complete a capstone project, Lyn recently created the Rupert L. Lyn Global Learning Capstone Scholarship, named after her brother who unexpectedly passed away.

At the Global Learning graduation ceremony this summer, Lyn awarded the first $500 scholarship to Emily Morgan, who will use the funds to participate in an internship with the Harimau Conservation Organization’s research conservation efforts in Sumatra, specifically around agricultural practices.

“Emily is the perfect recipient because Rupert was a chef. Emily’s research is directly linked to sustainable food sources,” Lyn said.

The Office of Global Learning Initiatives’ (OGLI) mission is to prepare FIU’s students to be successful global citizens with global awareness, a global perspective and a passion to make the world a better place.

Through the Global Learning Medallion program, students take additional global learning courses and participate in globally focused activities, study abroad programs, foreign language study and/or original research to earn the medallion at graduation.

“I want to encourage every student who graduates from FIU to appreciate your FIU experience and give back,” Lyn added. “Don’t wait until you climb to the top of ladder. Take the first step and reach out to help your fellow student up the ladder.”

By Isabel Gamarra