STEM partnerships, brain health explored in D.C.

Earlier this month, the university participated in multiple conversations about the nation’s future through FIU’s hub in Washington, D.C. Here are some of the highlights.

STEM education is transforming

The education nonprofit STEMConnector and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) joined FIU in Washington, D.C., on July 16 for an afternoon seminar exploring ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education through public and private partnerships.

The event, “Effectively Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Prepare People for the Future of Work,” brought together professionals and stakeholders who want to improve how students learn and practice skills needed in STEM careers. The group also discussed inclusion and diversity in the workforce.

The panel, which included President Mark B. Rosenberg, explained that partnerships between the public and private sectors modernize the way STEM courses are taught and increase the opportunities for students to gain experience through internships and apprenticeships.

According to President Rosenberg, the new technologies and work routines in STEM fields require new teaching methods that are possible through public-private partnerships.

“The way we teach science in the next decade is fundamentally going to change,” said Rosenberg, who has co-authored two STEM education reports for the National Academy of Sciences. “In part because of data science, in part because of artificial intelligence.”