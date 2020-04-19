Stempel College’s online Master of Public Heath ranked 15th in the country by Guide to Online Schools

Guide to Online Schools, a free and comprehensive guide that gives students the opportunity to compare all online colleges, ranked Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work’s online Master of Public Health 15th in the country, based on return on investment.

“This ranking highlights the value of our online program, which offers students the opportunity to receive a quality education–equal to our on-campus programs–along with the flexibility of online learning,” said Tomás R. Guilarte, dean of Stempel College. “We are moving into the online program’s third year and are committed to continue developing the public health workforce by increasing access to education through our online MPH, which allows working adults to continue their education at FIU.”

According to Guide to Online Schools: “Online degrees present an opportunity for career advancement and increased financial stability, but they can also result in piles of debt. Knowing the return on investment of a specific degree and major before making a decision is key to evading insurmountable debt. To help people make this decision, Optimal (formerly SR Education Group), published their 2020 Best Value Colleges rankings on Guide to Online Schools for 121 programs. The rankings are based on degree-level and program-specific tuition rates and PayScale salary data.”

The methodology for the rankings incorporates a return on investment formula to show accredited programs with the best value. Since the cost and return of a college can significantly vary by the degree, tuition rates and salary numbers are specific to degree-level and major. All tuition rates were manually researched on official school websites in order to ensure accuracy. In order to select the best options for value in each major, Optimal researched more than 78,000 online programs.