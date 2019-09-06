The Gold Panther Express is now free for all students

While shuttle service between the Modesto A. Maidique Campus (MMC) and Biscayne Bay Campus (BBC) has been around for years, students can now commute for free on the Gold Panther Express—thanks to an initiative led by the Student Government Association.

This week, university leadership, Student Government Association members, staff and students gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the free shuttle service.

“The Gold Panther Express shuttle is a demonstration of the power of collaboration, persistence and hard work,” said Elizabeth Bejar, senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “Our student leaders understood not solely the needs of our existing students, but the future, the potential, the opportunities of increase synergy, and of harnessing academic and experiential opportunities at both campuses.”

This past June, the FIU Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposal to change student fees resulting in free shuttle service for students.

The transportation access fee paid by students was increased from $89 per semester to $93.45 per semester for fall and spring (a difference of $4.45), and from $83 to $87.15 for summer (a difference of $4.15).

“We want to help build a relationship where there’s no us and them between MMC and BBC. We are one FIU and this shuttle is that first step in the right direction to represent that”, said Sabrina Leeloo Rosell, MMC student body president and university trustee.

Gold Panther shuttle features

Six buses uniquely branded to highlight FIU now offer free shuttle service to all students

Shuttle buses are Wi-Fi enhanced

Shuttles run from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. from both campuses, and depart every 30 minutes.

The last bus leaves each of the campuses at 11p.m.

You can opt-in for text alerts or download the FIU mobile app to keep track of the next bus arrival. Click here for more info.

By Cristina Jaramillo