VP of Engagement featured on Silicon Valley’s top podcast

FIU Vice President for Engagement Saif Y. Ishoof recently was featured on Breaking into Startups, one of Silicon Valley’s top podcast. Ishoof discussed topics such as educating students for the future of work, the future of Miami, forward momentum, differentiated learning pathways, immigrants, job navigation, college, philanthropy and government.

The Breaking Into Startups podcast is a platform that features inspiring stories of people who broke into tech from non-traditional backgrounds. The mission of the Breaking Into Startups Podcast is to demonstrate that it is possible to break into tech from any background by featuring inspiring stories of people who turned their perceived disadvantages into advantages.

Ishoof guides the university’s participation with K-12 partners, economic development agencies, industry partners and social enterprises. He also is a senior fellow in the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, where he’s working to accelerate a key group of priorities for the founding dean, John Stack.

Ishoof’s professional career includes being a startup technology entrepreneur and an executive in agricultural and engineering companies. He co-founded a technology entrepreneurship initiative called TekFight to empower young innovators in Miami. Ishoof also serves as founding chair of the Disruption Workgroup of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

Listen to the interview here: