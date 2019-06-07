What Hurricane Michael taught us about preparing for this year’s hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center, on the campus of Florida International University in Miami, recently determined that Hurricane Michael’s estimated intensity at landfall was 160 mph, making it a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Michael was the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States as a category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and only the fourth on record. The others are the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935 and Hurricane Camille in 1969.

Although South Florida was spared in the 2018 hurricane season, there were still some takeaways for the 2019 hurricane season:

Hurricanes don’t take weekends off, people do.

Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, October 10th, just after the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Think about it. For many going into a three-day holiday weekend, having fun and enjoying some time off is foremost on their minds. The last thing on their minds is evacuating, buying hurricane supplies and protecting their homes. So for many, not paying attention to news about Michael until after the weekend may have meant it was too late to finish all their preparations.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Advisories sound an early alarm.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing Potential Tropical Cyclone Advisories over that holiday weekend. It was the NHC sending a loud message about a developing storm. Those advisories were issued before Michael had even developed yet. NHC started this new type of advisory in 2017, and it’s a way to give coastal residents a heads up, an early wake-up call to start preparing and avoid those crunch times that we know all too well in Florida.