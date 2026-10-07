Property Tax Relief Has to Work After Election Day

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Florida homeowners need property-tax relief. That part of the debate should not be complicated.

Families are paying more for groceries, insurance, electricity and nearly every other part of daily life. Seniors who spent decades building our communities are being asked to stretch fixed incomes further every year. Government should be looking for responsible ways to leave more money in their pockets.

That is why I support the relief Amendment 3 is intended to provide. But passing tax relief is only part of the job. We also have to make sure it works once it reaches individual communities.

Florida has 67 counties and hundreds of municipalities. Their budgets are not interchangeable. Some governments oversee enormous operations with multiple revenue sources and significant reserves. Others are lean municipalities where most available dollars already go toward essential services residents expect every day.

Hialeah falls into that second category.

Our City has historically operated conservatively, and since taking office in January, I have pushed every department to look harder at how taxpayer dollars are spent.

One of my first actions as mayor was to restructure City government, looking for unnecessary costs and challenging departments to find better ways to deliver services.

In Hialeah, efficiency has to show up in the budget and in the services residents receive. We have reviewed contracts, cut unnecessary costs and, where it makes sense, brought work back in-house. At the same time, we have continued investing in police, fire rescue, roads, drainage, and neighborhood services. That is the standard I believe taxpayers should expect from local government: spend carefully, question every recurring expense and make sure savings translate into something residents can actually see.

For example, we created property-tax relief for qualifying senior homeowners two years in a row. We did it by finding the savings first, not by cutting service to pay for it. We identified the resources, protected essential services and then delivered the relief.

Local governments should be expected to review contracts, eliminate waste and find efficiencies before asking taxpayers for another dollar. Hialeah is doing that work now. But there is also a difference between cutting unnecessary spending and cutting something a resident actually depends on.

If Amendment 3 produces a significant revenue impact in a municipality that has already been operating efficiently, the conversation cannot simply end with, “figure it out.”

A statewide policy can be uniform in law and still have very different consequences from one community to another. A government with a broad revenue base, deep reserves or more discretionary spending has more room to absorb a sudden change. A lean municipality does not have the same margin. In cities like Hialeah, a larger share of the budget is already tied to the services residents notice immediately when something goes wrong.

That does not mean reform should stop. It means implementation has to be just as serious as the promise of relief itself. The State should understand where each municipality is starting, what efficiencies it has already made and what a major revenue change would actually mean on the ground.

I want municipalities at the table with the Governor and Legislature as Amendment 3 moves forward. The State should be prepared to consider revenue sharing, transition assistance or other mechanisms for communities that can demonstrate both responsible spending and a real fiscal impact.

That should come with accountability. A city asking the State for help should have to show what it has done to control costs. There should be no blank checks and no protection for wasteful spending.

The objective is straightforward. Homeowners should receive meaningful property-tax relief without discovering later that the savings on their tax bill came with slower emergency response, deferred infrastructure, poorer schools, or weaker basic services.

We can reduce the burden on homeowners and demand more discipline from our local governments at the same time.

Hialeah is already proving those two ideas can live together.

Now Florida has to make sure Amendment 3 does the same.