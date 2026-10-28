Every parent faces storms. Miami-Dade families have a lifeboat

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It’s hurricane season in more ways than one. Here in South Florida, we know the drill: prepare for the storms that may come. But for some parents, fall brings its own whirlwind – the back-to-school rush, packed schedules, the rapid pace of the season, and the impending holidays.

For hurricanes, we have detailed preparation guides for our homes, schools, businesses, and communities. Parenting comes with no such manual to help families weather the storm of this season, or any season of the parenting journey. There’s no required training, credentialing, or degree for the most important job. You are simply expected to raise a human and hope for the best.

While you may have had great models to learn from, even with degrees in child development and clinical psychology— as I do—no amount of preparation can fully prepare you for the incredible journey of raising your own child.

Fortunately, Miami-Dade families have something remarkable: a community that has chosen to invest in helping parents navigate that journey.

Approved by voters 2-1 in 2002 and reauthorized for good by 86% of voters in 2008, The Trust utilizes ad valorem property taxes to fund programs, provide resources, and advocate on behalf of children and their families. Their investment is unmatched by any community across the country and is a model for how other communities could help families prepare for and weather the storms of life.

For the past seven years, I have had the honor and privilege of being part of the development of one of those resources: The Children’s Trust Parent Club.

The Children’s Trust Parent Club brings together Florida International University’s Center for Children and Families, The University of Miami’s Mailman Center, and Be Strong International to support caregivers across the county by offering free workshops on topics spanning a child’s life, all backed by decades of research.

We meet families where they are on the journey. Sessions are offered in multiple languages, online and in schools, libraries, churches, and other community spaces, at different times to accommodate busy schedules. We provide childcare when needed and, most importantly, a place where caregivers can ask questions, learn practical strategies, and connect with other parents.

The Children’s Trust Parent Club has grown in ways we only dreamed possible. In our first year, we served 7,129 families. Last year, we collectively reached more than 20,000 – a nearly threefold increase! Families now have more than 25 opportunities each week to learn, share, and connect.

And as parenting has changed, so have we.

The program was launched just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic transformed family life. We quickly moved online and developed workshops addressing the challenges parents were facing. Now, with nearly 40% of 2-year-olds having their own tablets, technology is reshaping childhood. Our workshops have evolved to help families navigate screen time, social media and AI in a world that can change faster than any parenting manual could keep up.

But perhaps the most powerful part of Parent Club is the community it creates.

Through our partnerships with Miami-Dade County Public Libraries, we offer our READy, Set, Go, Miami! sessions where caregivers—moms, dads, abuelas— and their children engage in reading and early literacy activities together. Post-COVID, that reconnection and re-socialization was, and continues to be, so important. Parents see strategies modeled, children experience them, and families take those lessons home. We have now become part of the libraries’ regular programming, each week providing high-quality, developmentally nutritious sessions and a safe space for parents to show up as they are. Through our Parenting Pass Program, families can also receive free passes to local family events, like the zoo, the movies, concerts, and sporting events, after they attend three or more sessions.

These connections matter. Parents learn from experts, but they also learn from one another. They share resources and experiences and, perhaps most importantly, realize they are not navigating this journey alone.

Parenting will never come with a perfect manual, and there will always be storms we cannot predict. But for nearly 25 years, Miami-Dade has invested in making sure families have a lifeboat so they don’t have to weather those storms alone – and when we invest in children and families, our entire community is stronger.

To learn more about The Children’s Trust Parent Club and join, please visit here.