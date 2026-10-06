FIU on the Rise | Photos

Florida International UniversityMiami Community Events | Photo GalleryFIU on the Rise | PhotosBy Community NewspapersOctober 6, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleMiami Beach Fire Department to Host 39th Annual Children’s Fire Safety FestivalNext articleOctober 5, 2026CCommunity NewspapersRelated articlesGlobal cruise leaders partner on FIU Cruise Excellence CenterOctober 5, 2026FIU ON THE RISE: Panther Pride Meets a Bold New Chapter!September 29, 2026FIU Pig Roast Series Takes Over Pitbull StadiumSeptember 22, 2026FIU researchers take center stage on The Academic MinuteSeptember 21, 2026