Nearly 27% of Earth’s land is managed for conservation, but critical ecosystems remain vulnerable

The world may be protecting far more land than previously believed, but that doesn’t necessarily mean nature is better protected.

New international research published this week in Nature suggests nearly 27 percent of Earth’s land is already managed in some form for conservation — substantially more than the 18.5 percent reflected in official global estimates. That’s because the research team, which includes FIU Earth and Environment researcher Clinton Jenkins, accounts for lands managed at national and local levels. But the research also shows a continuing problem — protected lands are not evenly distributed across the world’s ecosystems.

“We don’t protect enough of the special places in the world having unique and rare species,” said Jenkins, who contributed data on Brazil and overall conservation data for the study .

Researchers examined conservation data from 25 countries and territories, accounting for protected lands that were not included in official international databases. Many of these overlooked areas are managed by Indigenous communities, private landowners and local organizations. While remote and mountainous regions often enjoy substantial protection, other ecosystems remain underrepresented, according to the research.

“While we appear to be protecting more land than previously thought, simply increasing the number does little to save species from extinction if that additional land doesn’t include the imperiled species,” Jenkins said.

Of the 173 ecological regions examined, 51 had less than 10 percent of their land under protection, even after researchers accounted for previously unrecognized conservation areas. The findings underscore the importance of identifying conservation gaps and prioritizing areas where protection could make the greatest difference. The researchers say countries should consider which ecosystems are protected, how effectively those lands are managed and the role local communities play in safeguarding wildlife.

A United Nations’ goal calls for conversation of 30 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2030. While the world may be closer to that number than previously thought, the researchers caution that the target alone does not guarantee better protection for wildlife.

Jenkins is a conservation ecologist specializing in mapping and identifying areas where conservation can have the greatest impact. He is an affiliate faculty researcher in the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center and the Institute of Environment.

The research was led by scientists from the Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom and the research team includes scientists from across Europe, the United States, Sudan, Argentina, Canada, Indonesia, Australia, Tasmania, Dominican Republic, Tanzania, South Africa and Brazil.