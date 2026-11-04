Renowned South Florida restaurateur feeds hospitality workers’ need for housing

How does a business go from serving burgers and fries to changing lives?

That’s the question being answered by Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management alumnus Matt Kuscher ’00. His new project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is a mixed-use development called “Kush Korner,” a pioneering model for employer-assisted affordable housing in Miami’s hospitality industry.

Sitting at 2003 N. Miami Ave, the northernmost point of the neighborhood, Kush Korner is the gateway to Wynwood. The historic 100+ year-old flatiron-style building was set to be demolished until Kuscher secured the property, embarking on a mission to preserve a bit of history while bringing about lasting social change to Miami-Dade County.

Above the ground floor restaurant and bar, Kuscher has built 10 affordable housing units reserved exclusively for hospitality workers, a crucial segment of the population being priced out of many Miami neighborhoods.

In the state of Florida, rent for legally designated affordable housing units is regulated to prevent monthly costs from exceeding 30% of a household’s gross income. The law helps keep prices within reach for staff working in areas like Wynwood, where new properties attract increasingly wealthier tenants, inflating rents and living costs. The micro-economy of Wynwood is driven by hospitality and tourism, but local workers struggle to find housing close to their place of work.

In Kuscher’s words, “Right now, Miami is growing so much and booming. But unfortunately, the people that make it thrive, the heartbeat of the city, are getting priced out.”

When presented with the opportunity to take purchase the property, Kuscher saw a chance to affect a real issue impacting his employees:

“It all started one day when one of my dishwashers got kicked out of their apartment and I spent two days trying to find them an apartment. They didn’t have a car, so I drove around the neighborhood trying to find ‘for rent’ signs, and I realized how difficult it was to find housing … I had the resources, but I couldn’t do it in two days.”

As a third-generation restaurateur, Kuscher is a firm believer in supporting the workers that make the hospitality industry thrive. He’s seen the city grow and change, and he’s committed to preserving the authentic spirit that makes it so special. Having established a legacy in Miami with iconic restaurants like Kush Wynwood and Kush Brickell, that latter incorporating physical pieces salvaged from the long-gone icon Miam icon bar Tobacco Road, he’s built a reputation for honoring the city’s unique history. Kush Korner continues that tradition. Once slated for demolition, the historic building will now preserve a piece of Wynwood’s past while serving the community that brings it to life.

An expert weighs in

Kuscher’s housing initiative is the exact approach encouraged by researchers at the university’s Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center, an applied research institute where one of the areas of focus is economic development and affordable housing policy.

“Leisure and hospitality account for most of the jobs in South Florida, but the industry doesn’t always pay the wages necessary for people to pay rent, or own homes,” explains Edward “Ned” Murray, associate director of the center. “When we create affordable housing plans, we talk about employer-assisted housing very often. We call it leading the challenge and sharing the burden.”

Leading the challenge himself, Kuscher is now putting the finishing touches on Kush Korner, a pioneering example of employee-assisted housing for Miami-Dade County. Those interested in supporting the project can visit the property when it reopens this November.

Kuscher teaches a course on restaurant development at FIU, connecting students with some of Miami’s most successful entrepreneurs. Taking this approach beyond the classroom, Kush Korner is built to support rising talent in the field, giving first-time entrepreneurs space in the property to start their first business, modeled like a residency. They can build their brands without dealing with permitting, landlords or fluctuating rent prices. The first project is an Omakase-style bar named Broth and Bitters, launched by first-time owner Erika Holtz.

Die-hard fans of Kush Wynwood can rest easy, too. The iconic location will be returning, complete with a refueled menu featuring all the classics. In keeping with his commitment to preserving the neighborhood’s character, the space will also feature a new gallery celebrating 30 local artists whose work helped establish Wynwood as one of Miami’s most iconic destinations.

The project was established in collaboration with the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency and the Public Benefit Trust Fund with support from Commissioner Damian Pardo. These units, by law, will remain affordable for the next 50 years, bringing about lasting change to the driving force of Miami’s economy, the hospitality industry.

Now that development is almost complete, Kuscher is finding time in his packed schedule to play an active role in advocacy, bringing the challenge to the greater Miami-Dade community. He recently spoke at the inaugural Emerging Developer Conference, a forum for developers to address affordable housing challenges in Miami. The goal is to influence other business owners to adopt a similar approach.

Through continued advocacy, Kush Korner can serve as a replicable model for community development, positively impacting Miami’s hospitality workforce, or as Kuscher likes to say, “the heartbeat of the city.”