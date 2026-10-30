Why we love a good Halloween scare: the science behind the thrill

Why do so many of us love a good scare — from haunted houses and horror movies to roller coasters that make our hearts race? According to FIU psychology researcher Matthew Sutherland, the answer lies deep in the brain, where our alarm, control and reward systems work together to turn fear into fun.

Why does fear feel good in a pretend situation?

“Our brains let us experience the physiological rush of fear while knowing we’re not in real danger,” says Sutherland, a cognitive neuroscientist and researcher at the Center for Children and Families. “That combination transforms anxiety into excitement.”

Sutherland explains that haunted houses hijack the brain’s alarm system, the amygdala. When we see a jump scare or hear a sudden scream, the amygdala floods the body with adrenaline and stress hormones, preparing us to react.

“The amygdala’s job is to protect us,” Sutherland explains. “It makes our hearts race, sharpens our senses, and keeps us alert, even when we know we’re safe.”

That’s where the prefrontal cortex steps in. This part of the brain helps us reason and recognize that the danger isn’t real — that the zombie is just an actor or the roller coaster is securely designed. Once the brain realizes the threat is pretend, fear flips to thrill.

What’s the reward of facing fear?

After the initial shock, the brain’s reward system, takes over. Dopamine — the “feel-good” chemical — is released, reinforcing the idea that facing a fear feels good.

“This is why people often come out of haunted houses laughing,” Sutherland notes. “The brain learns that ‘surviving’ a scare can be fun and rewarding, which motivates us to do it again.”

How do kids experience fear? How can you help them handle “safe scares”?

Children’s brains process fear a little differently. The amygdala develops early, but the prefrontal cortex — the part that helps them reason through their emotions — takes much longer to mature. That’s why younger kids often react as if a pretend threat is real.

Around age seven or eight, most kids begin to realize that fear can be fun in the right setting. Helping them approach spooky situations gradually can boost their confidence and emotional control.

Parents can make Halloween more enjoyable by previewing decorations in daylight, encouraging kids to choose age-appropriate scares, and letting them take the lead — even by doing the scaring themselves.

“When kids realize they can calm down after being startled, they learn resilience,” Sutherland says. “It’s not about avoiding fear, but learning that they can handle it.”