2019 Artwalk Homestead Partners With Schnebly Winery To Benefit Local Schools

The City of Homestead and Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey will host the 2nd Annual ArtWalk Homestead on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Come experience an art festival showcasing County-wide Artists from various mediums, fostering the love of Art, and showcasing the beautiful city of Homestead. Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery located at 30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL will host the day of excitement from 10 am to 6 pm.

2019 ArtWalk Homestead will feature live music & performances, a DJ, Food Trucks, Vendors, Games, Pop-Up Art Gallery, Wine Tastings Live Painting, Pottery, Face Painting, a Giant Bubble Station, Interactive Art Stations and more. Children and Youth can enjoy Chalk Easel Art Drawing, Painting by Numbers, Sand Art, Canvas Art Stations, and DIY Jewelry Art. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for 3 and older in advance. At the door admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com

ArtWalk Homestead was born out of the passion of its creators to cultivate an atmosphere to converge art, community and great food all while giving back to the communities in which they serve. The purpose of Artwalk Homestead is to raise funds for the annual community event, Art Walk Homestead’s Art in the Park, which takes place in May of each year. Art Walk Homestead’s Art in the Park brings various community based organizations to residents of Homestead during a free fun-filled day of art, music, and games.

Art in the Park provides residents with access to community services such as The Children’s Trust, The Early Learning Coalition, and FarmShare to name a few. Artwalk Homestead is also a vehicle to generate funds to support non-profit organizations serving the residents of Homestead and the surrounding community. We are thrilled that 100 percent of the profits from Artwalk Homestead are donated to local non-profit organizations.