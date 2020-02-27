“A Starry Night in Redland” Returns This Year On March 6th!

This Fabulous Star-Gazing Event Features Fun For the Whole Family, and Benefits The Miami Youth for Christ City Life KIX Ministry in Homestead.

Celebrating its 15th year, “A Starry Night in Redland” promises fun for everyone in the whole family when the Southern Cross Astronomical Society brings their powerful telescopes to the Munz Redland estate at 23600 SW 162nd Ave from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for an exciting star-gazing event to benefit the Miami Youth for Christ City Life KIX ministry.

Stacy Morales, Homestead YFC City Life KIX Founder and Director, said “This star party and family fun event will take place to raise funds to send youth to spring break camp, help fund summer trips for teens, as well as fund a day camp for children and youth throughout the summer at multiple neighborhood sites.”

In addition to the star-gazing activity, this year’s “Starry Night in The Redland” will feature hayrides, a bounce house, face painting, crafts, games, popcorn, sno cones, hot dogs, burgers and sodas, for the all-inclusive ticket cost of $10 per person. Kids ages 3 and under will be admitted free. KIX gear will be available to purchase, along with raffle tickets for a number of great prizes!

“A Starry Night in The Redland” is also a special celebration of City Life KIX’s twenty-seven years in the Homestead community, where it has sought to reach under-resourced, at-risk students from middle school through high school, at three neighborhood sites: Homestead/Florida City area; Princeton and North Miami. Each after-school club is designed to help students do something meaningful with their lives. City Life KIX strives to inspire them to make good, moral decisions so they can be healthy, productive members of our community. City Life KIX offers help, structure and support to young lives.

“The goal of this year’s event”, Mrs. Morales stated, “is to raise $5000 through donations and attendance. We have a great track record, and with God’s help we believe we can do this,” she added. There will also be opportunities at Starry Night for attendees to directly sponsor a young person to go to camp.

Anyone wishing to make a donation, whether a service, gift card, gift certificate, hotel stays or the like,is invited to contact the Homestead Youth for Christ office at 786-243-1600. You could also mail your contribution directly to Youth for Christ/KIX (a 501 ©3 Non profit organization), ATT: Stacy Morales, P. O. Box 561101, Miami, Fl. 33256.