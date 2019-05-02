Artwalk Homestead Presents a Free Community Family Day With Art & Stem Activities, Human Resources and Free Food

Art in the Park, a spin-off of Artwalk Homestead, Will Support Art Education & Provide Free Resources

The City of Homestead, Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey, and the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC) will host the premier Art in Park. It is a FREE Family Community Day at Blakey Park 600 S.W. 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030 on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 12pm-4pm. The community day will provide families with a fun-filled day of art, music, performances, free barbecue food and games, while showcasing visual and performing arts education programs of local schools and community based organizations. The event will also provide information on free programs and resources available to assist families.

Art in the Park is an additional event and spin off to the inaugural Artwalk Homestead festival that premiered in May of 2018 at Losner Park. The event was successful in utilizing art as an economic and cultural generator for Homestead. It raised $1000 for 6 middle schools, and provided free resources to support parents throughout the school year. Between the art gallery sales, art projects, local school presentations, and community resources, the event offered a multitude of activities to enjoy in just one day. To better serve more residents, Councilwoman Bailey decided to offer two separate events yearly starting this year. The Artwalk Homestead festival will focus on promoting, supporting, selling, and exhibiting art of Homestead & South Miami-Dade artists. It will take place during the last weekend of November, as a South Miami- Dade kick-off to the Art Basel Miami festivities, and will raise funds to produce this Art in the Park Free Family Community Day & the donations awarded to schools and programs every May.

Art in the Park this month will focus on exposing families to art and stem activities, arts & crafts, expressive art like murals and canvas paint classes, and human resources available to residents like information on free programs from The Children Trust, Early Learning Coalition financial support, record expunging, employment options, dental truck care, and much more. The event will promote community collaborations, family and community engagement, and intergenerational interactions while assessing residents’ needs via on-site surveys.+

WHO: Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey, the Southwest Advisory Committee & ArtWalk Homestead presents Art in the Park: A Free Family Community Day WHAT: The goal is to create a free community day that focuses on family engagement, art education, and exposure to visual and performing arts programs while providing free human and community resources to better serve residents. WHEN: Saturday, May 25th from 12pm-4pm WHERE: Blakey Park 600 SW 14th Ave Homestead, FL 33030 NOTABLES: The City of Homestead, Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey, and the Southwest Advisory Committee; Event Producer: Colestars, LLC COST: Free MAIN SPONSORS: T-Mobile, Walmart, Home Depot, Brown & Brown Insurance, Centerstate Bank, and many more.

For more information, to volunteer, or sponsor the event email artwalkhomestead@gmail.com or contact Sharon E.A. Coleman 305-609-4898.