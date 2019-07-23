Baptist Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Relocating to Homestead Hospital

A new, 23-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit opened July 20th at Homestead Hospital, accommodating the relocation of Baptist Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation program.

Baptist Health Rehabilitation cares for children (ages 4 and up) and adults who are facing an acute or disabling injury or illness. The program includes certified rehabilitation nurses and a full complement of physical, speech, occupational and supportive therapy programs provided by licensed therapists and social workers, as well as a dietitian and licensed psychologist.

“We have a team approach and develop individualized programs for each patient, focusing on maximizing their functional and cognitive level of independence,” said Bradley Aiken, M.D., medical director of Baptist Health Rehabilitation. “More than 80 percent of our patients are able to return home after their inpatient rehabilitation stay.”

The unit treats those recovering from stroke, traumatic and non-traumatic brain injuries, neurological diseases, cancer-related disabilities, spinal cord dysfunction, hip fractures, amputation and major multiple trauma. At Homestead Hospital, all rooms in the unit are private. Amenities include a touch-screen interactive virtual reality platform, adaptive aids that promote functional independence, body-weight support mobility training, pet therapy and access to a meditation garden.

Raul Rolon-Torres, M.D., is associate director of Rehabilitation, and Luis Orengo, M.D., is staff physiatrist. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 786-243-8200.