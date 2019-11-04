City of Homestead, National Parks, and Homestead-Miami Speedway Partner to Bring Free Tours to NASCAR Fans

WHAT: Special National Parks Trolley Service, Educational Display from National Parks

WHEN: November 14-17, 2019

WHERE: Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard Homestead, Florida 33035

For the sixth year in a row, the City of Homestead is connecting NASCAR fans to free tours of Everglades & Biscayne National Parks. And, while excitement and thrills on four wheels would normally refer to the action on the track at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, this year it’s all about the Homestead National Parks Trolley running a special route from the Speedway RV Lot on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Thanks to a partnership between the City of Homestead, Homestead-Miami Speedway, National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), and Everglades and Biscayne National Parks, NASCAR fans will be able to enjoy free guided tours of the national parks. On Thursday, November 14th routes run from the RV Lot to Everglades National Park at 8:45AM, 10:05AM, 10:27AM, 12:00PM, 1:10PM, 1:41PM, 2:20PM, 3:30PM, and 3:40PM and to Biscayne National Park at 8:45AM, 9:19AM, 9:53AM, 12:52PM, 2:56PM, and 4:40PM.

At Everglades National Park, race fans will encounter wildlife like alligators, turtles, butterflies, and dozens of beautiful birds in the globally renowned mix of habitats that make up this unique ecosystem. Enjoy special ranger-led programs including wildlife spotting during the Anhinga Amble at 10:30AM or relaxed educational talks during the 1:30PM Glades Glimpse.

At Biscayne National Park, explore crystal clear waters and experience nature up close in this mostly aquatic park. The Boca Chita Island Experience departs at 10:00AM and 1:30PM, giving visitors the chance to explore Biscayne Bay and the iconic Boca Chita Key. Island Experience tours cost $44(plus tax) for adults and $34(plus tax) for kids aged 5-12. The tour is free for ages 4 and under. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.BiscayneNationalParkInstitute.com or calling (786) 335-3644.

In addition to the special routes, the entire weekend will feature displays at the Speedway from both Everglades and Biscayne National Parks, NPCA, and Florida National Parks Association. Park Rangers will be present to educate fans about the wildlife and habitats found in the parks. Interactive displays will include touch tables and giveaways. Also, look for appearances by the NPCA mascot, Teddy!

The innovative and wildly popular Homestead National Parks Trolley program promoting eco-tourism and Homestead’s Historic Downtown will return every weekend January 4 – April 12, 2020. For more information, please visit www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway