City of Homestead Swears In Mayor, Vice Mayor, and Councilmembers

On the evening of November 12th, Homestead welcomed Mayor Steven D. Losner, Vice Mayor Patricia Fairclough, Councilman Sean L. Fletcher, and Councilman Larry Roth for new terms on the dais.

Mayor Steven D. Losner, was sworn in by Judge Jose E. Martinez. Mayor Losner will serve a two-year term as Mayor of Homestead. He previously served on the Homestead City Council during 2001-2007 and has been an active member of many community organizations including the Rotary Club of Homestead.

Vice Mayor Patricia Fairclough took the Oath of Office administered by Angela Staggers-Washington. Vice Mayor Fairclough was elected to a two year term as Vice Mayor and a four year term as Councilwoman to represent Council Seat #6. She was first elected to the Homestead City Council in 2011 and re-elected to a term as Vice Mayor and Councilwoman in 2015.

Councilman Sean L. Fletcher was sworn in by Marion and Carol Fletcher. Councilman Fletcher is serving a four-year term as Councilman for Council Seat #2, which includes the City’s Keys Gate area. Previous to his election, Councilman Fletcher was an active member of the Homestead community and serves as the security manager for Florida Power and Light’s Turkey Point power plant. He also previously served on the Homestead City Council during 1999-2001.

Councilman Larry Roth had his Oath of Office administered by Alisa McPheron. Councilman Roth was re-elected to a four-year term in Council Seat #3. He was first elected as a Homestead a council member in that seat in 2015.

